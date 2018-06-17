Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (TLK) Share Price

Media coverage about Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.7193096288113 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn alerts:

NYSE TLK opened at $26.33 on Friday. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn’s previous special dividend of $0.15.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

Receive News & Ratings for Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.