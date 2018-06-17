Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nlight earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.81893966642 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $38.59 on Friday. Nlight has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $42.79.

Get Nlight alerts:

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Nlight will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Nlight in a report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nlight in a report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Nlight in a report on Monday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Nlight in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nlight in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers, and optical fibers. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.