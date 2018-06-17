Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect UNION BANKSHARES INC Common Stock (UNB) Stock Price

Media headlines about UNION BANKSHARES INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:UNB) have trended positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. UNION BANKSHARES INC Common Stock earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.5136572579749 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of UNION BANKSHARES INC Common Stock traded up $0.10, reaching $53.45, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 6,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010. UNION BANKSHARES INC Common Stock has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.38.

UNION BANKSHARES INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:UNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter. UNION BANKSHARES INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 23.33%.

UNION BANKSHARES INC Common Stock Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

