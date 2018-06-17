Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Stock Price

Headlines about Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alaska Communications Systems Group earned a news impact score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.9282030014014 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ ALSK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 116,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $2.91.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $54.94 million during the quarter.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the state of Alaska. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

