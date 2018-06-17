PostCoin (POST) Price Hits $0.0116 on Top Exchanges

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One PostCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. PostCoin has a market capitalization of $183,784.00 and $4.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PostCoin has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

PostCoin Coin Profile

PostCoin (CRYPTO:POST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum.

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

