Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCH. DA Davidson upgraded Potlatchdeltic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of PCH stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.05. 891,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,698. Potlatchdeltic has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.68 million. analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital One National Association increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 40,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 230.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 395,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 276,124 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 455.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 403,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,126,000 after acquiring an additional 330,657 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program.

