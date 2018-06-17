Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 7,953 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Power Integrations worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,251,000 after acquiring an additional 73,087 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $268,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 701,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 9.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Drexel Hamilton set a $84.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $254,474.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,027.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $63,746.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,567 shares of company stock worth $2,514,487. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations traded down $0.40, hitting $78.85, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.23. Power Integrations Inc has a 52-week low of $60.55 and a 52-week high of $86.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.78 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

