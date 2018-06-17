PowerShares KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT Portfolio (KBWY) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of PowerShares KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT Portfolio (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.07% of PowerShares KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT Portfolio worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerShares KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT Portfolio by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerShares KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT Portfolio by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 155,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.48. 38,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,789. PowerShares KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st.

