Upland Software (UPLD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, May 23rd. The brokerage currently has $37.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UPLD. BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Upland Software to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Upland Software traded down $0.02, hitting $35.27, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 225,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.47 million, a P/E ratio of 97.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $31.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,800. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

