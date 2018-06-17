PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Receives $123.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th.

Shares of PPG Industries traded up $1.42, hitting $105.38, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 3,221,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,259. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $100.36 and a 1 year high of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.10). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dundas Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $7,541,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 18.7% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 43,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 10.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 11,166.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 118,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 117,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 111.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

