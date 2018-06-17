Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 31,379 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 780.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 31,379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,545,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 28,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries opened at $105.38 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.36 and a 1-year high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.10). PPG Industries had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

