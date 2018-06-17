PPL (PPL) Receives News Impact Score of 0.15

News headlines about PPL (NYSE:PPL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PPL earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.4333894115295 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.08 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.52. PPL has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.89%.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $36.00 target price on PPL and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.32 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

