Praxair (NYSE:PX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxair (NYSE:PX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, May 31st.

According to Zacks, “In the last three months, Praxair's shares have outperformed the industry. For the second quarter of 2018, the company anticipates earnings to be $1.67-$1.72 per share, reflecting year-over-year growth of 14-18% and above $1.65 recorded in the first quarter. The forecast includes 5 cents of gain from the recent tax reform in the United States. Also, the company's merger with Linde will create a leading industrial gas company and is predicted to be complete in the second half of 2018. However, rise in costs and expenses as well as higher debt levels might adversely impact the company's financials. Also, the stock appears to be overvalued compared with the industry.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PX. Seaport Global Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Praxair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Praxair in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Praxair from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Praxair in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.50.

Shares of Praxair opened at $160.26 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Praxair has a 12-month low of $127.36 and a 12-month high of $166.95.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Praxair had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. analysts expect that Praxair will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Praxair by 394.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Praxair during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Praxair by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Praxair during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Praxair by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

