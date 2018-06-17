Premier Asset Management Group (PAM) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) in a research report report published on Friday, June 1st.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.71) price target on shares of Premier Asset Management Group in a research report on Friday, March 9th.

Premier Asset Management Group traded up GBX 10 ($0.13), hitting GBX 310 ($4.13), during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 119,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,747. Premier Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of GBX 125 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 270 ($3.59).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd.

Premier Asset Management Group Company Profile

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

