Premier Oil (PMOIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PMOIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Premier Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Premier Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

Shares of Premier Oil opened at $1.58 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Premier Oil has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.84.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in issuing convertible bonds. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 353 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 835 mmboe.

