PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 29th.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PriceSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of PriceSmart opened at $89.30 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.19.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.30. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $839.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. equities research analysts expect that PriceSmart will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William J. Naylon sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $353,417.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $25,038.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,465.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,433 shares of company stock valued at $4,221,058. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 278,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,953,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 683,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of October 26, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

