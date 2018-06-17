Primecoin (XPM) Trading 31.8% Lower Over Last Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00019576 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $30.77 million and approximately $344,945.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000134 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000739 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 23,957,994 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, Bit-Z, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

