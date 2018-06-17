Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.89% of Primerica worth $81,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on Primerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Primerica opened at $102.20 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Primerica had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $459.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

