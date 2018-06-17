First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,407 Shares of Primo Water Co. (PRMW)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Primo Water worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRMW. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 501.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 139,104 shares during the period. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 33,965 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 891,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 617,077 shares during the period. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,576,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David J. Mills sold 18,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $260,672.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mills sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $35,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,682 shares in the company, valued at $970,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,618 shares of company stock valued at $387,780. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $549.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of -0.17.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Primo Water had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

