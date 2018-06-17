NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Position Trimmed by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE opened at $159.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $166.62.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 48.13% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 4th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.54.

In other news, Director Eric E. Silagy sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $1,787,353.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,916.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total value of $2,896,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,939 shares of company stock valued at $21,594,966. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

