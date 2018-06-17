Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Position Raised by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up approximately 2.3% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.06 per share, for a total transaction of $200,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,622.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anita C. Elliott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $302,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,142.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,255 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $65.97 and a 52 week high of $105.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

