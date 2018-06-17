Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 15,087 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2018

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,265 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $73,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,957,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 56,615 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 374,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 86,016 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,963.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,901.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $92,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,625.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,156. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.80 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.09.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions traded up $2.15, hitting $80.70, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,461,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,513. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply