Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 15,087 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,265 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $73,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,957,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 56,615 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 374,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 86,016 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,963.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,901.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $92,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,625.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,156. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.80 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.09.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions traded up $2.15, hitting $80.70, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,461,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,513. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

