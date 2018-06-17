Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $70.15 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Consolidated Edison worth $70,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 21,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 126,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 57.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison traded up $0.48, hitting $73.73, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,218,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,929. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

