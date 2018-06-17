Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,551,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,048 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.41% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $79,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEP. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,574,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,712,000 after buying an additional 115,572 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,764,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,796,000 after acquiring an additional 479,643 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 658,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,501,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 346,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 299,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

NYSE:BEP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,046. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.00 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 3.79%. sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

