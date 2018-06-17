Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.93 Million Position in Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Godaddy worth $26,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. AXA acquired a new position in Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Godaddy by 10,297.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Godaddy in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY opened at $73.35 on Friday. Godaddy Inc has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $74.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Godaddy’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDDY. TheStreet cut Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Godaddy to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.93.

In related news, EVP Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $47,697.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara J. Rechterman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $2,185,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,139.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,533,260 shares of company stock worth $317,644,947 in the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

