Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $27.25 Million Position in United States Steel Co. (X)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of United States Steel worth $27,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,955,000 after acquiring an additional 325,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United States Steel by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,457,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,844,000 after acquiring an additional 338,107 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in United States Steel by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 23,428.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,210,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in United States Steel by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,203,000 after purchasing an additional 53,069 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 3,607 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $135,262.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Bradley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.42 per share, for a total transaction of $324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,140.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Steel opened at $36.05 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 3.03. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $47.64.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on X. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

