Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 532,746 Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,415,059 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 532,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of HP worth $74,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in HP by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in HP by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 9,434 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in HP by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,598 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HP by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,814,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.13 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

HP stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.59. 13,022,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,178,252. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

