Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Has $2.66 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 2.8% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $103,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

NYSE:CVS opened at $70.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.77 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,276,611.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

