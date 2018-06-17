Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in PACER FUNDS Tr/PACER US SMALL CAP (BATS:CALF)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PACER FUNDS Tr/PACER US SMALL CAP (BATS:CALF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

PACER FUNDS Tr/PACER US SMALL CAP opened at $29.49 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com.

