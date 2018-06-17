5,017 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF opened at $72.39 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $64.78 and a 1 year high of $77.96.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

