Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.20 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.10 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $351,017.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,267.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $1,330,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. William Blair downgraded SEI Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $81.00 price objective on SEI Investments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

