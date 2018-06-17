Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,034 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,749 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 47,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 275,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,615,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,160. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $838,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,037.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $270,025.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,487 shares in the company, valued at $947,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,701 shares of company stock worth $3,796,375. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.32.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

