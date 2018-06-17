Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $915,000 in VANECK VECTORS/INVT GRADE FLTG Rat (FLTR) Stock

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VANECK VECTORS/INVT GRADE FLTG Rat (NYSEARCA:FLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.23% of VANECK VECTORS/INVT GRADE FLTG Rat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANECK VECTORS/INVT GRADE FLTG Rat during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of VANECK VECTORS/INVT GRADE FLTG Rat by 57.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VANECK VECTORS/INVT GRADE FLTG Rat during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VANECK VECTORS/INVT GRADE FLTG Rat by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VANECK VECTORS/INVT GRADE FLTG Rat by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter.

VANECK VECTORS/INVT GRADE FLTG Rat traded down $0.01, hitting $25.28, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 147,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,441. VANECK VECTORS/INVT GRADE FLTG Rat has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $25.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0549 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This is a positive change from VANECK VECTORS/INVT GRADE FLTG Rat’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

