Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,033,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,279,000 after purchasing an additional 221,043 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STI. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Stephens downgraded SunTrust Banks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SunTrust Banks from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other SunTrust Banks news, Director Agnes Bundy Scanlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $101,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.96 per share, with a total value of $395,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks opened at $68.81 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

