Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Holdings Boosted by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,556,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,024 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Franklin Street Properties worth $13,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 194,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $7.93 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.26 million. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

