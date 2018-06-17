Private Management Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI)

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 314,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 1.07% of Oaktree Strategic Income as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. 28.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Oaktree Strategic Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $38,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $37,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,269 shares of company stock worth $87,287. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSI opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Oaktree Strategic Income has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. equities analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is 76.32%.

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital.

