Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $79.20.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $181.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

PB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, insider Randy Hester sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $365,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $3,723,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

