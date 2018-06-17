Private Management Group Inc. Has $15.23 Million Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $15,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,488,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,897 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.1% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 9,824,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,897,000 after acquiring an additional 897,368 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $118,487,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,229,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after acquiring an additional 566,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.2% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,302 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $14,430,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $55,405 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Vetr cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Citigroup set a $25.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries opened at $23.76 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $33.82.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 72.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

