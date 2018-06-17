CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,450 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of CNO Financial Group worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 94.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of CNO opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. CNO Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 6.92%. equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

