Estabrook Capital Management Sells 2,559 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8,711.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 26,889,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584,514 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 448.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,567,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,843 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 60,483.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,423,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,319 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,693,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,369 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,850,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.38. 14,943,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,307,200. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Argus cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.85.

In related news, insider Steven D. Bishop sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $149,130.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,199.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $410,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,938 shares of company stock worth $1,604,483. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

