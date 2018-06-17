Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s 10th Largest Position

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.8% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Argus cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.85.

Shares of Procter & Gamble opened at $77.38 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $191.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $113,528.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,698.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ciserani Giovanni sold 12,034 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $931,551.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,629.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,483. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

