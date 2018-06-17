Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

PFIE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.56 million, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.71. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 million. equities research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniters and nozzles.

