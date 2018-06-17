Progress Software (PRGS) vs. Dropbox (DBX) Head to Head Review

Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Progress Software and Dropbox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $397.57 million 4.45 $37.41 million $1.72 22.63 Dropbox N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than Dropbox.

Profitability

This table compares Progress Software and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 12.69% 23.37% 12.30% Dropbox N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Progress Software pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Dropbox does not pay a dividend. Progress Software pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Progress Software and Dropbox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 1 1 1 0 2.00 Dropbox 1 4 8 0 2.54

Progress Software presently has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.34%. Dropbox has a consensus target price of $33.46, suggesting a potential downside of 15.50%. Given Progress Software’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Progress Software is more favorable than Dropbox.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of Progress Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Dropbox shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Progress Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Progress Software beats Dropbox on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Hybrid Data Pipeline, a data access service that provides cloud and on-premises data sources for hybrid cloud applications, such as CRM, data management platforms, and hosted analytics. The Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a cross-platform, user experience design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; and Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Dropbox

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

