JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Progressive Corp (PGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,676,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.00% of Progressive worth $711,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Progressive by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,121,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,487,000 after buying an additional 59,021 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Progressive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Progressive by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,257,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,964,000 after buying an additional 711,600 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive traded up $0.47, reaching $62.36, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 4,254,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,640. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $64.77. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.90%. analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Progressive to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $121,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,105.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $762,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,224. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

