Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) Given a €26.30 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €26.30 ($30.58) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 24th. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Cfra set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.09 ($37.31).

PSM traded down €0.36 ($0.42) on Thursday, hitting €23.89 ($27.78). 2,111,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12-month low of €24.58 ($28.58) and a 12-month high of €41.77 ($48.57).

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

