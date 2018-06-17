Prospex Oil and Gas (PXOG) Shares Down 6%

Prospex Oil and Gas PLC (LON:PXOG) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). 17,401,640 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 11,940,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.46 ($0.01).

About Prospex Oil and Gas

Prospex Oil & Gas Plc operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. It has a 50% economic interest in the exploration area of the EIV-1 Suceava Concession in Romania; a 49% interest in Hutton Poland; and various additional investments within its portfolio, which provide strategic exposure to a range of upstream and downstream activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Prospex Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospex Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.