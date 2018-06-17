Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

PTGX stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $149.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.28.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder X L.P. Canaan sold 77,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $494,254.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan Giraudo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,221 shares of company stock worth $2,784,897 in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,720,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,118,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 39.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 192,632 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis.

