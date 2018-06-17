Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (PTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

PTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 127.3% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 267,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 2,396.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 52,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTI stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $102.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 4.03.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.21. Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,052.40%. equities analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.