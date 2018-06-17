Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Trading Up 12.3%

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) was up 12.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 1,338,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,544,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

PTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.21. Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,052.40%. equities analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTI. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,745,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 434.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 775,019 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 1,900.2% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 550,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 522,543 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

