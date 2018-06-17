Sven Wehrwein Sells 1,000 Shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Stock

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Proto Labs traded up $0.50, reaching $134.50, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 256,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,093. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. Proto Labs Inc has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $135.55.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,348,000 after buying an additional 92,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,859,000 after purchasing an additional 100,938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

